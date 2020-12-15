Breaking: Giannis Makes Decision On Supermax Contract

A major Christmas gift has come early for Bucks fans – Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee.

There were rumors Giannis might hold off on signing his supermax contract and test the free-agency waters next off-season. Of course, that would allow the big-market teams to make their pitch and offer massive contracts. Instead, Giannis is remaining loyal to the Bucks’ organization.

Giannis announced on Tuesday that he is signing a contract extension with Milwaukee. He will sign a five-year extension worth $228.2 million – the largest deal in NBA history.

To make matters better, there’s only one opt-out clause and it doesn’t even occur until 2025. Giannis is staying put in Milwaukee for the next five years, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

This is a good sign for the NBA. Players of Giannis’ caliber typically leave small-market teams for powerhouses like the Lakers. That’s the last thing the NBA needs at the moment.

To expand its brand, small-market teams need to keep star players in-house. Doing so will even the playing field and keep the league interesting.

As for Giannis, his next step is an NBA championship. He has the awards and loads of respect from opposing players. But until he wins a championship, analysts are going to critique the two-time MVP.

Milwaukee is fully capable of being an NBA champion, but it’ll require beating the big dogs to get there.

With Giannis now committed to Milwaukee, all that’s left is to bring a championship to the Bucks.