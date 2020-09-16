Giannis Tweets Message To Milwaukee Fans After Playoff Elimination

Immediately following the Milwaukee Bucks’ elimination from the 2020 NBA Playoffs, focus shifted to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise.

Giannis is set to be a free agent following next season, and many are already pegging him to skip town. Some pundits have speculated the 2018-19 league MVP could even try to engineer a trade before he can hit the open market.

On the bright side for Milwaukee fans, Giannis recently met with Bucks’ ownership to discuss the team’s roster and plans for next year. As of now, it looks like he’s planning on giving it one more go in the Cream City.

Late Tuesday night, Giannis posted a message of gratitude to Milwaukee fans on Twitter.

“Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season. You guys are the best fans in the league. I can’t wait for next season! #ThroughTheWall #Antetokounbros,” he wrote.

That tweet is a comforting sight for Bucks fans, but they aren’t out of the woods yet. We know how quickly things can change in the NBA.

Now, Milwaukee does have the advantage of being able to offer Giannis the supermax contract extension when he hits free agency. But the “Greek Freak” could opt to wait things out and see if he might find a better situation elsewhere.