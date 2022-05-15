Grayson Allen Getting Crushed For His Performance Sunday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win Game 7 today, they are going to Grayson Allen to play better or not play anymore at all.

In 13 minutes in the first half, Allen shot 0-for-4 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line, grabbing one rebound. He didn't turn the ball over and his +/- was +8, but overall, the Duke product did not have his best performance.

After a strong finish to Milwaukee's first round series (62 points in the final three games), Allen has mostly been a no-show against Boston in the second round.

His output (or lack thereof) so far today has been the topic of ridicule for some on social media.

The good news for Allen? He took a nice charge on former Duke teammate Jayson Tatum late in the second quarter, drawing the third personal foul on the Celtics' star.

Maybe that play will jumpstart Allen in the second half. Milwaukee might need something from him as they try to rally from a 48-43 halftime deficit.

You can catch Game 7 between the Celtics and Bucks on ABC.