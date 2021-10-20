Injury Update For Milwaukee Bucks PG Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday exited the Bucks’ season-opener against Brooklyn Tuesday night with an injury. Unfortunately, he won’t be returning for the second half.

The start of the NBA’s 2021-22 season got started on a special note. The entire Bucks team received their championship rings and the Bucks’ banner was raised. Then, all attention turned toward the 2021-22 season and the game at hand: Bucks vs. Nets.

The Bucks jumped out to a 37-25 lead in the first quarter, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 13 points and eight rebounds in the period. The Nets closed the gap in the second by outscoring Milwaukee 34-29 in the second to make it a 66-59 Bucks lead at the half.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, it’ll have to try and keep such a lead without Holiday. He’s been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right heel contusion.

The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2021

This is a pretty significant loss for the Milwaukee Bucks. Luckily it’s only the start of the regular season.

Jrue Holiday proved to be a key player for Milwaukee during the championship run last season. He scored 21 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed five boards in the Bucks’ pivotal Game 3 over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Holiday had an even better showing in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals when he scored 27, had 13 assists and grabbed four rebounds to help Milwaukee build a 3-2 series lead.

You can catch the rest of Tuesday night’s Nets-Bucks game right now on TNT. The second half is underway.