Over the past few weeks, basketball fans have grown accustomed to watching Giannis Antetokounmpo take his time at the free throw line.

The Milwaukee Bucks star has been called for several 10-second violations while at the stripe during this playoff run. It’s become a running theme to see how long he’ll take to shoot a free throw.

Well, that growing tradition continued on Thursday night. During Game 6 of the series between Milwaukee and the Brooklyn Nets, Antetokounmpo was back at it and let’s just say James Harden wasn’t happy.

The Nets star stood in the paint as Giannis performed his ritual at the line before attempting a free throw. The Greek Freak didn’t even have the ball in his hands as he warmed up with a few practice strokes.

It was during that time that Harden’s reaction to the madness went viral.

Check it out.

Harden during Giannis' free throw routine 😅 pic.twitter.com/sAAwVve0Ff — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2021

Fans have even started counting out loud at the games to see just how long it takes for Giannis to take a free throw.

The Bucks star has struggled from the stripe during this playoff run. Perhaps that’s why he’s taking longer than usual to get into a rhythm. It hasn’t started working just yet, though.

Tonight, Giannis is just 3-of-7 from the line.