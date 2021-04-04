NBA World Reacts To The Jrue Holiday Contract News

The Spun

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks locked down two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with a supermax contract prior to the start of the 2021 season, solidifying the organization as an Eastern Conference competitor for years to come.

On Sunday, the Bucks made another move to reinforce their burgeoning core.

According to Stadium’s Shams Charania, point guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to massive extension to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old will sign a four-year max contract, worth up to $160 million.

The deal rewards the star, two-way point guard for a strong first year with the Bucks. Holiday has been somewhat of a revelation in Milwaukee, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and a career-high, 1.8 steals per game.

With the deal, Holiday will be well set-up to be the floor general for the Bucks for the next four years. But, he won’t be alone.

With Antetokounmpo’s pre-season contract extension and All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton in just the second year of his five-year supermax, Milwaukee’s three best players will now be under contract through at least the 2023-2024 season.

Holiday was the only major new addition to the Bucks this season, after Milwaukee acquired him through a three-team trade. The 30-year-old has proved to be a major upgrade on defense and given the Bucks another late-game shot creator.

However, the trade for Holiday was met with a decent amount of criticism this past summer. For the most part, over halfway through the season, the 12-year NBA vet has silenced his critics.

With Giannis leading the way, Milwaukee has pieced together a 32-17 record. Although the Bucks haven’t quite showed the regular season dominance that they did in 2020, the organization is well set-up for an Eastern Conference playoff run.

By signing Holiday to a longer deal, Milwaukee has shown that it’s willing to buckle down and push for an NBA title with it’s current roster core. Time will tell if that’s the right decision.


