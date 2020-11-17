Anonymous NBA Executive Says Only 1 Thing Matters With Bucks Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are desperate to hold on to Giannis Antetokounmpo for the long term. Apparently the answer to that dilemma is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

The 30-year old point guard is a very popular player, a standout defensive force, and an overall underrated guy. He’s probably a nice upgrade on Eric Bledsoe for Milwaukee. But is he the key to the Bucks winning an NBA Championship?

Based on the deal, he better be, whether through his own play or his ability to keep Giannis in Brew Town. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski late last night, the Bucks are giving up compensation similar to what the New Orleans Pelicans got for Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers. One has to imagine that Giannis was keyed off and gave his approval to the team here. If he still leaves, this is a brutal move for Milwaukee, but that is a big if.

“Giannis had to approve it,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon tweeted, quoting another team’s executive in response to Woj’s report. “That’s all that matters.”

This backs up one of the major takeaways from Marc Stein of The New York Times. “The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they believe” that Giannis is set to sign a five-year “supermax” contract, he said last night.

In the deal, the Bucks are sending Bledsoe and George Hill, two veteran point guards, to New Orleans, along with three future first-round picks, and future pick swaps which could become very significant in the event that Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves and the team bottoms out in the future.

The Milwaukee Bucks have turned into a regular season powerhouse, but have struggled to get over the hump in postseason play. If Jrue Holiday helps them win one NBA Title, it will have been worth it.