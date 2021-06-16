On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant put together one of the most dominant performances in NBA history in the Brooklyn Nets pivotal Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Kyrie Irving sidelined and James Harden battling a hamstring injury, Durant finished with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nets 114-108 win. The two-time NBA Finals MVP helped the Nets out of a massive hole.

Milwaukee owned a 17-point lead at one point during the game. That was until Durant took over in the second half and the Bucks struggled to find their rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.

Following the awful collapse – especially with a hobbled Harden and absent Irving – people are wondering if the Bucks have what it takes to win the title.

One former NBA star made it clear Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won’t be winning the title this year. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a one-word response when asked if the Bucks could win it all.

“No,” he said.

Rachel Nichols: Can the Bucks win the title?

Kareem: No.@NBATheJump @Rachel__Nichols — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 16, 2021

It’s a harsh criticism from one of the best the league has ever seen. Then again, he’s probably right.

If the Bucks can beat the Nets when they have a 17-point lead while facing a hobbled James Harden and no Kyrie Irving, when can they beat the Nets?