Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Prediction For Giannis’ Career

Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn plenty of comparisons to the legendary Shaquille O’Neal so far during illustrious NBA career. Kendrick Perkins took things one step further on Thursday morning.

Antetokounmpo is the talk of the NBA world following his performance on Wednesday night. The Bucks superstar dropped 47 points on the Los Angeles Lakers in a 109-102 victory by Milwaukee.

Giannis can’t be stopped, similar to Shaq in his prime, right now. Perkins believes is he keeps it up, he’ll go down as the “most dominant” player of all-time. Yes, even more than Shaq himself.

“I feel like Shaq is the most dominant player ever. But if Giannis Antetokounmpo just can stay healthy … he will go down as the most dominant player EVER,” Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo found most of his success versus the Lakers on Wednesday night in the paint.

Bucks teammate Khris Middleton had the following to say about Giannis’ performance:

“He made it look easy tonight,” Middleton said, via ESPN.com. “Got to his spots, was patient. Didn’t necessarily try to force his way through too many guys. If he saw an extra body, he tried to find the open man. It was just great as far as picking his spots and getting to his spots and being comfortable and being just him. His best version of himself.”

As long as Giannis stays healthy, he’s going to go down as one of the all-time greats.

The Bucks get back to work on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.