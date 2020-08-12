For the first time since 2014, the NBA Finals will not include the Golden State Warriors. The three-time NBA champions missed the playoffs this year.

It was a rebuilding season for Golden State, with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, Klay Thompson injured and Steph Curry banged up. With the Warriors on the sidelines, the opportunity is there for other teams to break through this fall.

In a new sit-down interview with Bleacher Report, Thompson discussed a multitude of topics. One of the things he revealed was his 2020 NBA Finals prediction.

Not surprisingly, Klay has the Milwaukee Bucks coming out of the East and a Los Angeles team coming out of the West. But it’s not the Lakers; Klay thinks Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will win the Western Conference before dropping a hard-fought NBA Finals.

“I think it’ll be Bucks over Clippers in seven games,” Thompson said. “I think that’ll be a barn-burner of a Finals.”

.@KlayThompson sits down to discuss every topic from his style evolution, his NBA championship pick to his favorite Tissot watches that he's rocking this year (@TISSOT) #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/0j4D2vwYzp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2020

If it is Bucks-Clippers, it will be a matchup between a franchise with one NBA title (the Bucks won it all in 1971) and another without a championship. You’ll also have Giannis vs. Kawhi, which would be pretty fun.

What do you think of Klay Thompson’s NBA Finals prediction?