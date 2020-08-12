The Spun

Klay Thompson Reveals His Prediction For The NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo high fiving Kris Middleton.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks high fives Khris Middleton #22 as he fouls out of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2014, the NBA Finals will not include the Golden State Warriors. The three-time NBA champions missed the playoffs this year.

It was a rebuilding season for Golden State, with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, Klay Thompson injured and Steph Curry banged up. With the Warriors on the sidelines, the opportunity is there for other teams to break through this fall.

In a new sit-down interview with Bleacher Report, Thompson discussed a multitude of topics. One of the things he revealed was his 2020 NBA Finals prediction.

Not surprisingly, Klay has the Milwaukee Bucks coming out of the East and a Los Angeles team coming out of the West. But it’s not the Lakers; Klay thinks Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers will win the Western Conference before dropping a hard-fought NBA Finals.

“I think it’ll be Bucks over Clippers in seven games,” Thompson said. “I think that’ll be a barn-burner of a Finals.”

If it is Bucks-Clippers, it will be a matchup between a franchise with one NBA title (the Bucks won it all in 1971) and another without a championship. You’ll also have Giannis vs. Kawhi, which would be pretty fun.

What do you think of Klay Thompson’s NBA Finals prediction?


