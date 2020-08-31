Look: Giannis’ Girlfriend, Son Are Sitting Courtside Tonight

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors is underway on TNT.

While most of us are watching the game on television, there are a select few inside of the bubble, taking in the game live.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah, and his son, Liam, are among that group. They cleared quarantine ahead of Game 1 and are sitting courtside tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared an adorable video of the mom and son ahead of tipoff:

Giannis' girlfriend and his son Liam cleared quarantine and are courtside for the game ♥️ (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/XCtcSTDgQc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

That’s pretty awesome. If Giannis needed a boost before Game 1 (unlikely), he surely got it from his family.

The NBA is letting close friends and family inside of the bubble as we advance further into the postseason. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that the league is sending warning to teams, making sure everyone follows protocol while at games.

“The NBA has warned teams that owners and senior basketball executives — and their families — must adhere to proper decorum at playoff games in The Bubble, per memo,” he reported.

The league reportedly wants to make sure there is “no profane or objectionable language” or “coming onto court” during games.

Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat series is currently underway on TNT.