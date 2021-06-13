Look: Pat Connaughton Suffers Nasty Game 4 Injury

The physicality during the NBA playoffs is always remarkable. Sometimes, the extra toughness can result in inadvertent injuries.

If Pat Connaughton didn’t know this already, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ veteran guard learned the hard way this afternoon. During the third quarter of Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets, Connaughton took a nasty inadvertent shot to his eye from Brooklyn guard Joe Harris.

The blow left a pretty large gash near Connaughton’s left eye, with blood noticeably streaming down the Milwaukee reserve’s face.

ESPN’s cameras got a closeup of the damage. Some people might wish they hadn’t.

Pat Connaughton took an inadvertent shot to the eye from Joe Harris. pic.twitter.com/qfScbnCyvK — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2021

No foul call for Pat Connaughton on this play… pic.twitter.com/yco0J9KN2l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2021

Bloody eye aside, Connaughton has to be pretty happy with what has happened this afternoon. The Bucks are up double-digits late in the third quarter, thanks in large part to a flurry of first-half three-pointers, surprisingly tough defense on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury.

Milwaukee is roughly one quarter away from tying the series up at two games apiece, a feat that seemed highly unlikely after their embarrassing Game 2 loss in Brooklyn last Monday.

You can catch the end of Bucks-Nets on ABC.