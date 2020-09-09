Magic Johnson Reveals His ‘Advice’ For Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the second year in a row, the season ended in disappointing fashion for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Once again, the Bucks had the best record in the Eastern Conference–in the whole NBA for that matter–and earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Once again, they failed to reach the NBA Finals, this time losing in five games to the Miami Heat in the second round.

All of this has people thinking Giannis’ days in Milwaukee are numbered. The “Greek Freak” won’t be a free agent until after next season, but some are wondering if he will push for a trade. Even if he doesn’t, the conventional opinion is that Giannis won’t sign long-term in Milwaukee.

Fear not, however, Bucks fans. NBA legend and former Lakers executive Magic Johnson has some advice for your superstar player and the team’s front office.

“My advice for @Giannis_An34 is to sit down one-on-one with Milwaukee Bucks Owner Wes Edens and figure out his strategy to make the team better and bring a championship to Milwaukee,” Johnson tweeted this afternoon.

Thanks, Magic. Surely, no one in Milwaukee has thought about this before or even tried doing it.

Assuming Giannis will give it at least one more go with the Bucks, the team should be exploring potential trades in order to tweak its roster and make it more championship-caliber. One of Milwaukee’s reported targets could be Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul.

Paul is getting old (he’s 35), but as he showed this season, he’s still a tremendous player. The future Hall of Famer averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, leading the Thunder to the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.