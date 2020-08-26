Mallory Edens, Daughter Of Bucks Owner, Reacts To The Boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks made history on Wednesday afternoon when the team decided to not to play Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

Players from the Magic took the floor for warm-ups a few minutes before the game was supposed to tip off. However, the Bucks never walked onto the court, spurring speculation about whether or not the game would be played.

The answer came just minutes later as Milwaukee officially decided not to play the game. In the wake of that decision, NBA stars like LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray weighed in.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, reacted to the team’s decision to boycott Game 5. It’s clear she supports her team and their historic decision.

“Brave. So proud to be a Bucks fan. Bigger than basketball,” she said on Twitter.

The boycott comes in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police over the weekend. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wis., was shot multiple times in his back by police officers as he tried to enter his vehicle on Sunday.

Milwaukee and Orlando won’t be the only teams not play on Wednesday night. According to a report from CNN, tonight’s other two games won’t take place either.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will boycott Game 5 as will the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.