Miami Heat Forward Takes Clear Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard delivered a knockout message to Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks’ Game 3 loss Friday night.

Milwaukee’s first round woes have trickled into the second round. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are in major jeopardy of getting swept by the Miami Heat after going down three games to none Friday night.

Giannis hasn’t played to the standard we’ve come to expect from the 2019 NBA MVP. If we’re being honest, he’s been completely outplayed by Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who torched the Bucks for 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Miami’s 115-100 Game 3 victory.

Heat forward Meyers Leonard has always been supportive of his teammates. So much so, Leonard took a major shot at Giannis following Miami’s Game 3 win, implying Butler was clearly the best player in the series.

“We have the best player in this series,” Leonard told reporters on Friday.

Leonard’s not wrong here. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been outplayed by Jimmy Butler. But it’s also important to note Antetokounmpo hasn’t received much help from his supporting cast, especially from his sidekick Khris Middleton.

The Bucks have little time to figure out their recent struggles. Milwaukee and Miami face-off Sunday as the Heat look to sweep the Bucks.

If Giannis and Middleton can’t get it going Sunday, they’ll be watching the playoffs from the couch on Monday. The Bucks have plenty to prove in Game 4 on Sunday.