The Milwaukee Bucks will hope to once again avoid elimination in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. But will they have MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo available for Game 5?

That remains to be seen. The Bucks are listing Giannis as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow.

Giannis sprained his right ankle during Milwaukee’s Game 4 win over the Heat. Per CBS Sports, he tried to get back into the game even with the injury, but was overruled.

The injury wasn’t so bad that he couldn’t walk or stand though. He was waiting in the locker room to give his teammates high-fives following the Bucks’ 118-115 overtime elimination-avoiding win.

Bucks listing Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained right ankle) as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5. Heat listing Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (right hip bruise) and Kelly Olynyk (right knee bruise) as questionable. Chris Silva (groin) remains out. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 7, 2020

Even if Giannis is good to go in Week 5, the Bucks have their work cut out for them. There’s no room for error in a 3-1 hole.

Never in NBA history has a team overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. And only three teams have ever forced a Game 7 after falling into a 3-0 hole.

Giannis will not only need to come back healthy in Game 5, he’ll need to play some of the best basketball of his life to avoid being knocked out in the Conference Semifinals.

He needs to get back into the form that allowed the Bucks to easily knock off the Orlando Magic.

Will we see Giannis suit up in Game 5 tomorrow?