Milwaukee Bucks Announce Serious Injury Update For Donte DiVincenzo

The Milwaukee Bucks seem well on their way to making the second round of the playoffs, but the team was dealt some unfortunate news following their Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Bucks will be without Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the postseason due to a tendon injury in his left foot.

DiVincenzo suffered the injury during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game. He was driving to the rim when he pulled up in serious pain. The Villanova product limped off the court and would not return.

Milwaukee’s bench did a great job stepping up in DiVincenzo’s absence, as Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis, and P.J. Tucker all played significant roles in Game 3. They’ll have to sustain that production for the rest of the playoffs though.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo has suffered a serious tendon injury in his left foot and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2021

DiVincenzo has been such a reliable player for the Bucks this season, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His absence could be the difference in whether or not the Bucks make a run to the NBA Finals.

Assuming the Bucks don’t blow a 3-0 series lead against the Heat, they’ll face the winner of the Celtics-Nets series in the second round.

The Bucks will need all hands on deck if they want to take down the Nets’ trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

We’ll see how the Milwaukee Bucks adjust their lineup with DiVincenzo now out of the picture, as Game 4 of their series with the Heat is set for Saturday afternoon.

