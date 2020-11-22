Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing Former Spurs Guard

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to build around Giannis, they’re doing what they can to be active in the offseason. To that end, they’re bringing on a former member of the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are signing free agent guard Bryn Forbes to a two-year deal. Forbes spent the last four seasons with the Spurs, who signed him after he went undrafted in 2016.

The former All-Big Ten guard from Michigan State has played well for the Spurs over the past two years. He’s started 143 of 145 games and averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the process.

During the 2018-19 season, Forbes was one of the most accurate shooters in the game. His 42.6-percent three-point accuracy would have been tied for the best on the Bucks that year.

Forbes, 27, leaves the Spurs and joins the Bucks for the opportunity to play a significant role on a championship contender. Forbes will have a player option in the second year of the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/fpg7W0FtJN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the No. 1 team in the East during the regular season for two years straight. But despite some strong playoff series they’ve been thwarted before reaching the NBA Finals.

Bryn Forbes might not seem like the final piece to a championship puzzle, but if he reclaims his 2018-19 form, the Bucks will have a player who can make some solid buckets from a distance.

As Giannis’ long-term future with the team remains uncertain, the Bucks are in win-now mode. Any and all additions will be welcome.

Can Bryn Forbes make an impact for the Bucks in the 2020-21 season?