The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Saturday they will be without Thanasis Antetokounmpo for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He’s not the only member of the organization that’ll be absent for this evening’s game.

Bucks assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer will not be present on the bench for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s another concerning update for Milwaukee.

The Bucks and Suns are tied at two games apiece. The home team has won every game, making Saturday night’s Game 5 all the more daunting for Milwaukee.

The Bucks will be without Thanasis, Giannis’ older brother, and assistant coach Oppenheimer this evening. One of the officials set to referee the game has also been replaced due to health and safety protocols.

Let’s hope Milwaukee doesn’t lose any more players or coaches. The Bucks will need to be as close to full strength as they can to face what’s expected to be another raucous crowd in Phoenix.

The Suns took care of business at home in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 59 points, 15 assists and six rebounds in an impressive effort in the first contest. It was much of the same in Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in Game 3 with their home-crowd behind them. Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 41 points and 13 rebounds. They then evened the series in Game 4 with a 109-103 victory.

Giannis will need to have his best game yet to fend off what should be a fired up Suns team wanting to win in front of their home crowd. Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

