Jalen Rose Thinks Milwaukee Bucks Window Has ‘Closed’

The NBA season is still fairly young, but Jalen Rose is already out on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last night, the Bucks fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the sixth loss of the season for the Bucks, dropping them to third place in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee has the talent to win a title this season, as the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have played well thus far. Rose, however, believes the team’s championship window has closed.

“The Lakers are on an entirely different level from everyone else. It’s almost sad to see the Milwaukee Bucks’ window close, Greeny,” Rose said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I know the last time I was on this show I was trying to be the last of the Mohicans like ‘The Bucks are going to win the East, even though Kevin Durant got James Harden and Kyrie Irving.’ And then that same night I was watching league pass and Giannis went 1-for-10 from the free-throw line.”

Rose now has the Brooklyn Nets as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference in large part because of Durant.

.@JalenRose is officially out on Giannis and the Bucks. "It's almost sad to see the Milwaukee Bucks' window close." 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mzt9U3ffY5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 22, 2021

Judging the Bucks off 15 games seems a tad premature, especially since we’re months away from the playoffs.

The Bucks don’t look nearly as dominant as the Lakers right now, but it’d be foolish to dismiss them as contenders just because of one or two losses.

[Get Up]