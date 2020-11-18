Bucks, Magic Reportedly Agree To Minor NBA Draft Trade

No team has been more active ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft than the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference squad has already made a few splashes this week, and made another deal this afternoon.

The biggest trade, of course, is the acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday. Milwaukee sent the New Orleans Pelicans this year’s first round pick, two future first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, along with pick swaps in 2024 and 2026, and point guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill. Holiday is a very nice player, but the Bucks sent a king’s ransom for him, in an effort to display to MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo that they are serious about contending.

The team also traded for Bogdan Bogdanovic, a solid wing scorer from the Sacramento Kings, sending Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova out West in the deal.

With tonight’s first round pick being sent to New Orleans, the Bucks just acquired some more draft capital. According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the team is getting the No. 45 overall pick from the Orlando Magic, in return for two future second-rounders.

Breaking, per an NBA source: The Magic have agreed to trade their second-round pick (45th overall) in tonight’s draft to the Milwaukee Bucks for two future second-round picks. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 18, 2020

According to front office insider Bobby Marks, adding second round picks is part of the Milwaukee Bucks strategy to avoid falling into major luxury tax issues. The team hopes to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo by signing him to a supermax deal, so managing the salary cap around him is important.

Milwaukee now has no. 45 and 60 in the second round. The goal has been to stockpile 2’s for cap purposes to avoid the luxury tax. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 18, 2020

Tonight’s NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. Between the Bucks’ activity and the rumors flying around about guys like James Harden and Russell Westbrook, it may be a very entertaining one, even beyond the rookies-to-be who are being selected.