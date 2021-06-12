The NBA has made an all-out effort to cut down on on-court scuffles between players in recent years. But the league is now facing an unprecedented situation involving a security guard.

During Game 3 of the Nets–Bucks series on Thursday, Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker came face-to-face as tempers flared in the second half. Almost immediately, an unexpected individual came into frame.

A security guard got right in between Durant and Tucker and appeared to bump Tucker in the process. He was clearly trying to calm tensions, but didn’t help in the slightest. Plus, he never should’ve come on the court in the first place. The NBA agrees.

Adam Silver and the NBA have announced the Brooklyn Nets’ security guard who bumped Tucker will “not work any remaining games of this series in Milwaukee,” per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The NBA says that the Brooklyn Nets security official who made contact with the Bucks’ P.J. Tucker on Thursday night will not work any remaining games of this series in Milwaukee and will not be assigned to the court area in Brooklyn during this series. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2021

You can find the Durant-Tucker scuffle in the video below. The security official comes into frame at the four-second mark.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

The individual clearly bumps into P.J. Tucker as he attempts to divide him from Kevin Durant. Regardless, that can’t be tolerated.

In today’s NBA, players usually do just fine governing their own scuffles. Plus, teammates usually get involved to try and calm tensions. There was no need for a security guard to ever come on the court, let alone become involved.

Luckily for the individual, he isn’t losing his job. But he won’t be working any more of the series’ games that take place in Milwaukee.