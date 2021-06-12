The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Announces Decision On Security Guard Who Walked On Court During Bucks-Nets Game

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NBA has made an all-out effort to cut down on on-court scuffles between players in recent years. But the league is now facing an unprecedented situation involving a security guard.

During Game 3 of the NetsBucks series on Thursday, Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker came face-to-face as tempers flared in the second half. Almost immediately, an unexpected individual came into frame.

A security guard got right in between Durant and Tucker and appeared to bump Tucker in the process. He was clearly trying to calm tensions, but didn’t help in the slightest. Plus, he never should’ve come on the court in the first place. The NBA agrees.

Adam Silver and the NBA have announced the Brooklyn Nets’ security guard who bumped Tucker will “not work any remaining games of this series in Milwaukee,” per NBA insider Marc Stein.

You can find the Durant-Tucker scuffle in the video below. The security official comes into frame at the four-second mark.

The individual clearly bumps into P.J. Tucker as he attempts to divide him from Kevin Durant. Regardless, that can’t be tolerated.

In today’s NBA, players usually do just fine governing their own scuffles. Plus, teammates usually get involved to try and calm tensions. There was no need for a security guard to ever come on the court, let alone become involved.

Luckily for the individual, he isn’t losing his job. But he won’t be working any more of the series’ games that take place in Milwaukee.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.