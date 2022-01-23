NBA Announces Punishment For Bucks G Grayson Allen

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen became a villain in the eyes of the basketball world once again this week after he committed a violent foul on Chicago Bulls fan-favorite Alex Caruso.

At the time, Allen received a flagrant 2 foul for the reckless play that resulted in a fractured wrist for Caruso. On Sunday, the NBA decided on an additional punishment for the Bucks guard.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league will suspend Allen for one game as a result of his flagrant 2 foul on Caruso. The NBA confirmed the suspension shortly after with an announcement of their own.

“Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso,” the league wrote in a statement.

Allen will serve his suspension this upcoming Wednesday when the Bucks face the Cavaliers in Cleveland, according to the NBA’s announcement.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game over the flagrant 2 foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that caused a fractured wrist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2022

The following has just been announced: pic.twitter.com/sXl5g83Q4J — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2022

Allen developed somewhat of a reputation for cheap-shot fouls when he played for the Duke Blue Devils in college. Although his tendencies haven’t carried over to the NBA for the most part, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan called upon the league to look at his history when deciding on a punishment.

“He has a history of this,” Donovan told reporters after the game on Friday night. “That to me was really — it was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

Although a first impression indicated that Caruso’s injury wasn’t that serious, the Bulls later announced that he will miss some serious time with a fractured wrist that he sustained when falling to the ground after the foul.

Chicago announced that Caruso hopes to return in six-to-eight weeks.