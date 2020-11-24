NBA Fans Aren’t Happy With The Latest Giannis Speculation

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a year away from becoming a free agent, yet there is already a ton of speculation as to where he’ll sign next offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying their hardest to put a championship team around Antetokounmpo. Last week, the front office acquired Jrue Holiday in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Milwaukee should remain firmly in the sweepstakes for Antetokounmpo’s services next offseason, but another suitor has apparently emerged in the sweepstakes for the ‘Greek Freak,’ and this could spell trouble for the NBA.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Lakers could emerge as a suitor for Antetokounmpo. In fact, Anthony Davis might structure his new deal with Los Angeles in a way that gives the front office enough cap space to potentially sign the two-time MVP next year.

Anthony Davis could be waiting to see how Giannis approaches his supermax extension, and Davis could decide to sign a 1+1 deal, which would give the Lakers room to pursue Giannis next summer, via @WindhorstESPN on ESPN. Oh my… 🤯 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 23, 2020

A trio of Antetokounmpo, Davis and LeBron James would be the best the NBA has ever seen. The downside here is that it might actually ruin the integrity of the league. That’s why basketball fans are hoping this hypothetical situation doesn’t come to fruition.

Free agents have the right to sign wherever they want, so no one can stop Antetokounmpo from taking his talents to Los Angeles. On the flip side, it’d be overkill if the Lakers had three of the best players in the NBA.

We already saw what Anthony Davis and LeBron James could do together. Now imagine what the Lakers could do if you add the ‘Greek Freak’ into the mix.