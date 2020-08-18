NBA Fans React To Giannis’ Performance In Game 1

The first upset of the NBA Playoffs is in the books. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1 seed Bucks are getting crushed for their loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Milwaukee came into Tuesday’s Game 1 as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. But Tuesday’s performance certainly doesn’t inspire confidence the Bucks can even make it out of the first round.

Orlando came away with a 122-110 victory over the Bucks on Tuesday. Nikola Vucevic stole the show, dropping 35 points and grabbing 14 boards. Meanwhile, Giannis did all he could to secure a Game 1 win, scoring 31 points and securing 17 total rebounds – but it wasn’t enough to beat the Magic on Tuesday.

You can’t ask for much else from the former NBA MVP. But fans took to Twitter on Tuesday to critique Giannis’ play on Tuesday, citing he wasn’t active enough against a depleted Magic team, especially in the fourth quarter. The talented forward scored just two points in the fourth quarter, allowing Orlando to build its lead.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Giannis’ Game 1 performance on Tuesday below.

Giannis’s jumper looking nice. The league is donepic.twitter.com/RFPULqhZzw — 𝙁𝙪𝙣 𝙂𝙪𝙮 ² 🔑 (@KlawSZN) August 18, 2020

Giannis after dropping 31/17/7 and losing to the Magic pic.twitter.com/m9t0nXYn59 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2020

As I keep saying, I just can't quite buy into Giannis and the Bucks. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 18, 2020

Giannis has always been able to utilize his length to get easy shots in the paint. But the Bucks forward continues to struggle out on the perimeter in the three-point game.

He’ll have to be the dominant player we’ve become accustomed to these past two seasons if the Bucks hope to get out of the first round and advance to the second round.