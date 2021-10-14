NBA Fans Terrified Of Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Video

NBA fans are terrified of the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo highlight video.

Giannis has made a living on elite defense and sensational post scoring. He’s been a pretty miserable mid-ranger and three-point shooter throughout his career, though. That could change this upcoming season.

No. 34 has clearly been working on his jump shot during the off-season. During the Bucks-Jazz preseason game on Wednesday night, Giannis hit multiple mid-range shots.

Take a look.

Watch out, NBA. You’re in trouble.

The only way opposing defenses have been able to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo on the offensive end was by forcing him to shoot jumpers. It almost always resulted in bad or even embarrassing misses.

Giannis not only appears to have fixed his jump shot. It actually looks like something he can rely on several times a game. And it’s not like he’s just getting wide-open looks at the mid-range level. Giannis created his own shot several times during Wednesday night’s Bucks-Jazz preseason game.

No. 34 is feeling good about the progress he has made and the progress the Bucks have made as a whole so far this preseason.

“I just felt better, felt better from the first game, got a long ways to go, gotta keep enjoying the game, keep working on my craft, but yeah, it felt better than the first game, I’m not gonna lie,” Antetokounmpo said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Hopefully as we move forward we can get better as a team and I can maybe individually get to my spot better and be sharper, be more comfortable out there.”