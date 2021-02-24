Giannis Describes His Postgame Conversation With Karl-Anthony Towns

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the brightest young stars in the NBA. They also share an unfortunate but powerful bond.

Both players have suffered significant personal losses in their lives. Towns’ mother Jacqueline died last April due to COVID-19, while Giannis lost his father Charles to a heart attack in 2017.

After Tuesday night’s game between the two–which Giannis’ Bucks won 139-112 over Towns’ Timberwolves–the Greek Freak took some time to speak privately with the Minnesota standout. Giannis told reporters postgame that he wanted to share a message of support for Towns.

“I kinda was in this spot four years ago when my dad passed away,” he explained. “I had the opportunity to talk to him a couple of months ago but I haven’t seen him in a long time.

“I kinda know much he hurts. I know how hard it is to lose somebody you love and then you gotta go and still do your job. It’s extremely hard. I told him I love him, stay healthy and I’ll see you soon.”

“I kinda know how much he hurts. I know how hard it is to lose somebody you love and then you gotta go and still do your job” Giannis on showing love to KAT after their game last night (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/4xCOwfPoeB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2021

In the video above, you can hear how appreciative Towns was regarding Giannis’ gesture. It’s great to hear about these kinds of things among professional athletes.

Sports are wonderful, but they pale in comparison to the truly important things in life.