NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Warriors-Bucks Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP and the best player on the best team in the league. He’s got a good chance to win another MVP Award when this season resumes.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is set to enter free agency after the 2020-21 season. However, this summer, the Bucks can and will offer him a supermax deal.

But what if Giannis doesn’t take it and eventually hits the trade market? Well, Milwaukee would command a sizable return for the “Greek Freak,” but there are definitely teams that would be willing to pony up to land a mega-talented player.

NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh thinks the Golden State Warriors are one of those teams, and he thinks GSW’s offer should start with star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

“Klay Thompson is a really really great player, but he is not potentially the GOAT in the NBA,” Haberstroh said, via Yahoo. “When you look at Giannis Antetokounmpo and what he is doing at this age when he hasn’t really figured out a jump shot yet, we are talking an all-time great player. So yes, if we are talking Klay Thompson with Andrew Wiggins in a package with the No. 1 pick, or whatever the top pick would be for the Warriors this year, I think that package you’d put on the table for Giannis Antetokounmpo because he is that good, he is that transformative and you put him with Steph Curry … It has vibes of 2016 and Kevin Durant coming to the Warriors then.”

Thompson did not play at all this season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s NBA Finals. The Warriors will not be one of the 22 teams returning to the court in Orlando next month when the NBA picks back up.

Wiggins, Thompson and a top pick isn’t a bad package by any means. There might be teams out there that could even top it.

However, we think the Bucks would much rather have Giannis, one of the NBA’s best players and a homegrown star, signed long-term than entertain any possible deal.

[ Yahoo Sports ]