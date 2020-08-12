NBA Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Washington Wizards in what was billed as an easy win for Milwaukee.

In the end, the Bucks walked out with a 126-113 win. However, the win didn’t come without a few negative headlines – thanks to star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo got into an altercation with Mo Wagner during the first half of the contest. The Greek Freak eventually lost his cool and decided to head-butt the former Michigan Wolverines star.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, that action will cost the reigning NBA MVP. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the NBA suspended Antetokounmpo for the final seeding game on Thursday night.

Here’s the news from Woj.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

After seeing what Giannis did Wagner, it’s easy to see why he was assessed a one-game suspension.

Check it out.

Giannis is out of here pic.twitter.com/7QBvro0dfZ — DOT SMOKE #VERZUZ (@DDotOmen) August 12, 2020

Following the game, Giannis opened up on the poor decision.

“Terrible action,” Antetokounmpo said via ESPN. “If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it. But at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all make mistakes. I think I’ve done a great job all year, in my career at keeping my composure and focus on the game, but at the end of the day, we’re human and make mistakes. But at the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward.”

Antentokounmpo will be back for the Bucks when the playoffs kick off.