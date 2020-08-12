The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacting after dunking the ball during a game.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a dunk against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Washington Wizards in what was billed as an easy win for Milwaukee.

In the end, the Bucks walked out with a 126-113 win. However, the win didn’t come without a few negative headlines – thanks to star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo got into an altercation with Mo Wagner during the first half of the contest. The Greek Freak eventually lost his cool and decided to head-butt the former Michigan Wolverines star.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, that action will cost the reigning NBA MVP. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the NBA suspended Antetokounmpo for the final seeding game on Thursday night.

Here’s the news from Woj.

After seeing what Giannis did Wagner, it’s easy to see why he was assessed a one-game suspension.

Check it out.

Following the game, Giannis opened up on the poor decision.

“Terrible action,” Antetokounmpo said via ESPN. “If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it. But at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all make mistakes. I think I’ve done a great job all year, in my career at keeping my composure and focus on the game, but at the end of the day, we’re human and make mistakes. But at the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward.”

Antentokounmpo will be back for the Bucks when the playoffs kick off.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.