The NBA Playoffs are effectively on hold, following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to skip today’s scheduled Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The league has announced that all three games on the schedule are now postponed.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have played one of the most competitive series in the playoffs so far. The series is tied at two games a piece, and Game 5 was set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, sought to close out its first round series against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. That Game 5 was scheduled to be played at 9 p.m. ET.

Now all three of those games are off the schedule. The NBA has released a statement, saying that each game would be rescheduled. Fans wondered if the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision, which launched this whole thing, would result in a forfeiture. Shams Charania reported that the Magic did not accept the forfeit. Now, it looks like a moot point.

The NBA’s statement on a historic day pic.twitter.com/XYho40g2f0 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 26, 2020

With the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics being very outspoken in light of the events in Kenosha, Wisc., starting with the police shooting of 29-year old Jacob Blake, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if this player strike extends beyond today.

Tomorrow’s schedule features a pair of Game 6s in the Western Conference, with the Utah Jazz leading the Denver Nuggets 3-2, and the Los Angeles Clippers up on the Dallas Mavericks by the same margin. The Raptors and Celtics are set to play Game 1 of their highly-anticipated second-round series in between those two. So far, nothing has been decided about those games. Players are reportedly meeting tonight to discuss this entire situation.

NBA players have called for a meeting tonight in Orlando to determine next steps, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Ahead of the NBA Restart in Orlando, a group of players, including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, expressed concerns about returning to basketball amid a national push for equality following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The Jacob Blake shooting, and the alleged killing of two protestors by a 17-year old militia member last night, have brought things back into the forefront.