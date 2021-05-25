NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Game 2 Performance

In the NBA’s 2020 Bubble Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks exited prematurely at the hands of the Miami Heat. Less than a year later, it looks like the Bucks haven’t forgotten.

On Monday night in front of a home crowd, the Bucks raced out to a 26-point first quarter lead over the Heat in Game 2 of the 2021 Eastern Conference first round. Mike Budenholzer’s team did so in stunning fashion by shooting the lights out.

The Bucks scored 46 points and connected on 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, while holding Miami to just 20 points in the first frame. Milwaukee continued their rapid pace in the second quarter and entered the halftime locker room up 78-51.

The Bucks made history with Monday night’s performance by making 15 first half three-pointers, a franchise record for most threes in a half. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton led the way for Milwaukee but the team also got significant contributions from role players like Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton.

With the first half outburst, the Bucks positioned themselves well for a Game 2 victory. The team also impressed those watching the outstanding offensive display.

The Bucks are up 78-51 at half against the Heat 😱 15-29 3-Pt FG The most made threes in a half in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/NxmaUCUzzb — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021

Bucks up by 27 at the half… Heat down bad. pic.twitter.com/gucbxeT0GU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

The Bucks rn after what happened in the bubble pic.twitter.com/doN5pOOwUm — Steve (@Steve_LFC19) May 25, 2021

78 points are the MOST in a first half in Bucks playoff history!! ☀️ @calm pic.twitter.com/TEZSOwMkQD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 25, 2021

that was a decent little quarter by the Bucks. 😳😳😳 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 25, 2021

Heat fans saying they was gonna expose the Bucks again this year pic.twitter.com/SiVodeB3PV — 🌴Dερrεssεđ 𝘾Ɉ🌊 (@MiniMeSmitty18) May 25, 2021

Monday’s performance caught the attention of the NBA on TNT crew at halftime. Charles Barkley went as far to guarantee a Bucks sweep after seeing the first 30 minutes.

“Miami can’t beat them” Chuck guarantees the Bucks will sweep the Heat 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZJSx3hO5tc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021

The Bucks continued to dominate throughout the third quarter as Erik Spolestra and the Heat seemed to have no answer for the Milwaukee’s well-rounded attack. Miami will need to make some serious adjustments to try and take the first step in evening the series on Thursday.

Tune in to TNT to watch the conclusion of Game 2 between the Bucks and the Heat.