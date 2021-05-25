The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Game 2 Performance

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks.MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks to the sideline prior to the opening tip against the Boston Celtics of game three of round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Bradley Center on April 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In the NBA’s 2020 Bubble Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks exited prematurely at the hands of the Miami Heat. Less than a year later, it looks like the Bucks haven’t forgotten.

On Monday night in front of a home crowd, the Bucks raced out to a 26-point first quarter lead over the Heat in Game 2 of the 2021 Eastern Conference first round. Mike Budenholzer’s team did so in stunning fashion by shooting the lights out.

The Bucks scored 46 points and connected on 10 three-pointers in the first quarter, while holding Miami to just 20 points in the first frame. Milwaukee continued their rapid pace in the second quarter and entered the halftime locker room up 78-51.

The Bucks made history with Monday night’s performance by making 15 first half three-pointers, a franchise record for most threes in a half. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton led the way for Milwaukee but the team also got significant contributions from role players like Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton.

With the first half outburst, the Bucks positioned themselves well for a Game 2 victory. The team also impressed those watching the outstanding offensive display.

Monday’s performance caught the attention of the NBA on TNT crew at halftime. Charles Barkley went as far to guarantee a Bucks sweep after seeing the first 30 minutes.

The Bucks continued to dominate throughout the third quarter as Erik Spolestra and the Heat seemed to have no answer for the Milwaukee’s well-rounded attack. Miami will need to make some serious adjustments to try and take the first step in evening the series on Thursday.

Tune in to TNT to watch the conclusion of Game 2 between the Bucks and the Heat.


