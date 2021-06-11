The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out an ugly win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference series tonight, thanks in part to Bruce Brown.

Brown, a versatile forward, has been a key contributor for the Nets this postseason, and his 16 points and 11 rebounds helped the team rally from a 19-point deficit after the first quarter.

However, Brown did not save his best for last. With the Nets up 83-82 and 20 seconds remaining, Brown missed a floater in the lane. After Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored to put his team up one, the Nets got the ball back.

On the ensuing possession, Brown picked up a loose ball and for some reason tried to drive to the basket instead of getting the rock to Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. His layup attempt went awry, and Milwaukee held on to win 86-83.

Not surprisingly, most of the reaction to Brown’s decision-making was sheer disbelief, mixed with some humor.

someone gotta take bruce aside and talk w him about that shot — jason c. (@netw3rk) June 11, 2021

"it's bruce brown time" – bruce brown — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) June 11, 2021

bruce brown looked at a two-time finals MVP and also a guy who hit a go-ahead 3 in the final minute of a game 7 to win a championship after a historic comeback and said “not y’all… i got this” i have never respected a player more — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 11, 2021

Bruce Brown was so good for two straight hours tonight and in just one three-minute sequence he went from unsung hero to guaranteed to be photoshopped onto Carlton Banks. damn cruel world, but when you have KD on your team and dont pass to him this is the game of memes you play. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 11, 2021

Kyrie: we don’t have a head coach

Bruce brown, Coach: I disagree — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) June 11, 2021

bruce brown thought he was kobe lmaooooo — charles (crying online) mcdonald (@FourVerts) June 11, 2021

Two possessions under 40 seconds to go 2 contested shots for Bruce Brown — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) June 11, 2021

Hey, Brown is going to get clowned tonight because that’s how these things work, but Brooklyn is still in great shape in the series up two games to one. And like we said, it’s not like Brown has been MIA this postseason.

He and his teammates will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.