Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Bruce Brown After Bucks-Nets Finish

A general view of the Milwaukee Bucks arena.MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 3: General view of the Cleveland Cavaliers playing against the Milwaukee Bucks at Bradley Center on November 3, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out an ugly win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference series tonight, thanks in part to Bruce Brown.

Brown, a versatile forward, has been a key contributor for the Nets this postseason, and his 16 points and 11 rebounds helped the team rally from a 19-point deficit after the first quarter.

However, Brown did not save his best for last. With the Nets up 83-82 and 20 seconds remaining, Brown missed a floater in the lane. After Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored to put his team up one, the Nets got the ball back.

On the ensuing possession, Brown picked up a loose ball and for some reason tried to drive to the basket instead of getting the rock to Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. His layup attempt went awry, and Milwaukee held on to win 86-83.

Not surprisingly, most of the reaction to Brown’s decision-making was sheer disbelief, mixed with some humor.

Hey, Brown is going to get clowned tonight because that’s how these things work, but Brooklyn is still in great shape in the series up two games to one. And like we said, it’s not like Brown has been MIA this postseason.

He and his teammates will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.


