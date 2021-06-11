NBA World Reacts To Bucks Dominant First Quarter vs. Nets

After starting out in an 0-2 series hole to the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks could’ve approached Thursday night’s Game 3 with the idea of a sweep on the horizon. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company aren’t willing to give up just yet, though.

The Bucks stormed out of the gate Thursday night, taking a 30-11 lead after the first quarter. All 30 of Milwaukee’s points came from just two players: Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Middleton had been a no-show so far this series, but he broke out of his slump Thursday night. The Bucks’ No. 2 option poured in 15 points. Antetokounmpo added the other 15, helping Milwaukee take a 19-point lead after one.

The Bucks will only beat the Nets if Antetokounmpo and Middleton are at their best. So far, it looks like they’re up for the challenge.

15 for Giannis.

15 for Khris. They've got all 30 @Bucks points. 🤯 MIL up 19 after 1Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ssIx9fDBEi — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2021

The Bucks in game one and two vs. the Bucks in game three pic.twitter.com/6xRFlb7rNK — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 11, 2021

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Brooklyn has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets began the second quarter on a 15-2 run to shrink the lead from 19 to five with seven minutes left to play.

NBA fans took to Twitter to taunt the Bucks for their miserable second-quarter start, after such a strong opening quarter, on Thursday.

The Bucks in the first quarter vs in the second pic.twitter.com/5MJQD85WoX — AP Football 🌵𓅓 (@Light_2610) June 11, 2021

If the Bucks can’t win tonight, they may be looking at a sweep. With their home crowd behind them, they have no excuse to not win tonight’s game, especially considering James Harden isn’t playing as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

