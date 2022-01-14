NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Performance Against Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks are making a massive statement tonight against the Golden State Warriors, who have the second-best record in the NBA.

At halftime, Milwaukee leads Golden State 77-38. The defending NBA champions have recovered from back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets in resounding fashion.

Milwaukee’s domination has been thorough through the first 24 minutes. The Bucks are shooting 63% from the field and holding the Warriors to 27.3% from the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points) leads four Milwaukee starts in double figures.

Sure, Draymond Green isn’t playing for Golden State tonight, but that’s not enough to account for a beatdown like this.

The Bucks dropped 77 (with a silky buzzer-beating 3 from Bobby Portis) and hold a 39 (39!) point lead over one of the best teams in the league. It's only halftime. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 14, 2022

Biggest halftime deficit for the Golden State Warriors since the merger. (via @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/P7YmcKG3Lz — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 14, 2022

“What y’all on after the game?” https://t.co/G1M9V5yRGk — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) January 14, 2022

if the Nets third quarter from last night felt like a message, the whole Bucks first half seems like a response pic.twitter.com/mJ6F6BIpC6 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 14, 2022

Wait. The Bucks are up almost 40 points at halftime against the Warriors? Is Steph playing? Is he surrounded by G-leaguers? What is happening. #GSWvsMIL — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 14, 2022

Warriors since the Christmas Day game vs Phoenix:

3-4 record (and down 39 at the half vs Bucks.) Curry: 21.5 PPG, 34% FGs, 29% 3-PT FGs Teams and players hit highs and lows. It's a long season and we're only halfway done. — Bob Adlhoch (@badlhoch) January 14, 2022

Coming into tonight, the Bucks were 26-17 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Bulls, Nets and Heat.

If anything, their first half performance sent a reminder to the NBA that this team won a ring last year for a reason, and that they don’t intend to go out quietly this season.