NBA World Reacts To Bucks’ Performance Against Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on the court in the Finals.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are making a massive statement tonight against the Golden State Warriors, who have the second-best record in the NBA.

At halftime, Milwaukee leads Golden State 77-38. The defending NBA champions have recovered from back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets in resounding fashion.

Milwaukee’s domination has been thorough through the first 24 minutes. The Bucks are shooting 63% from the field and holding the Warriors to 27.3% from the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points) leads four Milwaukee starts in double figures.

Sure, Draymond Green isn’t playing for Golden State tonight, but that’s not enough to account for a beatdown like this.

Coming into tonight, the Bucks were 26-17 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Bulls, Nets and Heat.

If anything, their first half performance sent a reminder to the NBA that this team won a ring last year for a reason, and that they don’t intend to go out quietly this season.

