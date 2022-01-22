NBA World Reacts To Dangerous Grayson Allen Play

On Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected because of a Flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. It was a dangerous play to say the least.

Allen hooked Caruso’s right arm as he went up for a layup and sent him crashing to the hardwood. Caruso had to undergo X-rays on his wrist after the game.

There were plenty of people upset with this foul from Allen. Several fans believe it was a dirty play, while some believe it was done on purpose because they don’t think Allen plays the game the right way.

Not only did NBA fans call out Allen on Friday night, several members of the media criticized him.

“Grayson Allen giggling after receiving a flagrant 2 and being ejected seems pretty on brand for him,” ESPN’s Richard Jefferson said.

“Grayson Allen is such a little b—h,” Anna Horford, the sister of NBA center Al Horford, tweeted.

“Grayson Allen is just prep school Vontaze Burfict,” Van Lathan Jr. of The Ringer said.

“Suspend Grayson Allen for the remainder of the regular season,” Anthony Gill of NBC Sports Chicago said. “His history and his obvious ability to not learn from prior incidents tells me he wants to harm. The game doesn’t need thugs like him.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan didn’t hold back his true thoughts when asked about Allen’s dangerous foul in his postgame press conference.

“He has a history of this,” Donovan told reporters. “That to me was really — it was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

