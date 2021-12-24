NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Giannis Antetokounmpo News

After missing five straight games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Milwaukee Bucks megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return soon.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Giannis has been cleared and is expected to return to the court today. Per the report, Giannis will decide tomorrow whether he’s fit to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics.

The Greek Freak has been enjoying yet another superb season outside of COVID and injuries. He’s averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

But Giannis has also been limited to just 26 of Milwaukee’s 34 games this season. They’re 17-9 with him and just 4-4 without him.

Suffice it to say, the Bucks will be happy to have him back. NBA fans have taken to Twitter and made it clear that they’re happy to see him back too:

Today is the 10-day mark for Giannis in the protocols. Glad to see he’s feeling better and could potentially be available for Christmas Day. https://t.co/cXbq6BREKX — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) December 24, 2021

Early Christmas 🎁 for the Bucks! https://t.co/R6kGLSsPWw — Tyler Job 🏳️‍🌈 (@News8TylerJob) December 24, 2021

Giannis could be the first player to win Finals MVP and save Christmas in the same year. https://t.co/dpprIxKbGH — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) December 24, 2021

The timing of Giannis’ return couldn’t be better. An outbreak of COVID-19 across the NBA has forced the league to reschedule games. And many of the teams that are playing will be without some of their top stars.

With Giannis potentially returning, the NBA could get a much-needed boost of starpower in a weekend that may be sorely lacking in it.

Fans are already speculating that the league might grease the wheels to ensure Giannis is able to start without a hitch.

Let’s hope we can enjoy seeing at least one NBA superstar this Christmas.