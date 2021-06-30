NBA World Reacts To Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Brutal Injury

The 2020-21 NBA playoffs has seen some of the biggest names in the sport go down with significant injuries.

From James Harden to Kyrie Irving to Kawhi Leonard, many of the NBA’s best players have missed time this postseason. Unfortunately, it looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo might join that awful list.

During Tuesday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, Antetokounmpo suffered a nasty fall. He went up for a rebound in the third quarter and clashed with a Hawks defender.

Video of the play shows his knee buckles and appears to hyperextend. Giannis immediately fell to the ground in pain and remained laying on the court for several minutes.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg.

Fans watching the game couldn’t believe yet another star player had to leave a game during the playoffs. They’re just hoping it’s not as significant an injury as it looked on the screen.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Is Giannis maybe OK? Like possibly just a gross looking hyperextension & not an ACL?? Or is that just wishful thinking??

Most other fans are agreeing with one simple fact: with the Hawks up big in the second half, the Bucks should rest Giannis so he can hopefully heal up in time for Game 5.

Also, there's just no need for Giannis to be a hero tonight. Shut it down. Start the treatment. Hope for the best.

It’s unclear right now just how severe the injury is. However, if there is any good news here it’s that Giannis was able to walk under his own power to and from the locker room.

We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.