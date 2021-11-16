Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract through the 2024-25 season, but that doesn’t mean he has to remain in Milwaukee for all those years.

In a recent interview with GQ, Antetokounmpo opened up about his NBA career. At one point during the interview, the reigning Finals MVP admit that he loves challenging himself and may need to search for those challenges elsewhere in the future.

“It was very hard, but we did. Very, very hard. I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here. Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now,” Antetokounmpo said in an interview with GQ’s Zach Baron. “In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you. I’m always honest. I love this city. I love this community. I want to help as much as possible.”

Antetokounmpo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, provided some context to his client’s “the next challenge might not be here” comment.

“I don’t think it’s, ‘I’m thinking about leaving the Bucks,’ ” Saratsis told GQ. “But I think he’s genuinely like: ‘Okay, I have reached the pinnacle. The next challenge is, let’s repeat.’ But what happens if you do repeat? What’s the next challenge? What is that next barrier? When you think about it from a basketball perspective, by the age of 26, this kid has accomplished everything.”

Even though there’s no indication Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee, countless NBA fans are already picturing the ‘Greek Freak’ on a different team.

Just about every team in the NBA would love to add Antetokounmpo to their roster. He’s an extremely versatile player who has proven he can be the No. 1 option on a championship team.

That being said, Antetokounmpo will remain the face of the Bucks until he decides he wants to take on that “next challenge.”