NBA World Reacts To Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo News

Just a few minutes before the 2021 NBA Finals kicked off, the Milwaukee Bucks received great news about the team’s best player: Giannis Antetokoumpo.

Earlier this afternoon, the team upgraded Giannis from doubtful to questionable. Just under an hour before they were to take the floor against the Phoenix Suns the Bucks announced Giannis is back.

That’s right, just a few days after suffering what looked to be a nasty knee injury, Giannis is ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It’s a massive boost for the Bucks, who desperately needed him to get healthy in time to take on the Suns.

It’s safe to say NBA fans are excited at the prospect of Giannis being back on the floor for the biggest game of his career thus far.

Bucks: “You playing in game 1 of the NBA Finals?” Giannis: pic.twitter.com/t8MFpCARs3 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 7, 2021

Antetokounmpo has been a force in the playoffs so far. Before going down with a knee injury, he racked up 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on 55.2 percent shooting in 15 appearances.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and the Suns will tip-off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.