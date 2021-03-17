The Milwaukee Bucks made a significant trade on Wednesday night, acquiring P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets. It’s a move that should bolster their frontcourt for a playoff run.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi was first to report this trade. The Rockets will send Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

Tucker has proven to be a really solid 3-and-D player over the past few years in Houston. In fact, he made 34.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during his time with the Rockets.

This addition might not make the Bucks the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, but it’ll certainly help them close the gap between them and the Nets.

“Massive get for Milwaukee. All for the cost of what is essentially a late 1st round pick swap,” Rob Perez tweeted. “We all know what PJ Tucker does for your team in the playoffs, something the Bucks most certainly need more of, but most importantly: they kept Philadelphia/Brooklyn from getting him.”

NBA insider Marc Stein also raved about this acquisition for the Bucks.

“The Bucks put themselves in a hole with the unraveling of their would-be deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic … but swinging a trade today for PJ Tucker to add Tucker’s veteran know-how to what Jrue Holiday brings is a good response,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

Only time will tell if this move puts Milwaukee over the hump in the playoffs.

As for Tucker, a change of scenery should do wonders for him since he was hoping to land a contender prior to the trade deadline.