The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Giannis Contract News

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking the ball.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NBA world kept a collective set of eyes on two-time MVP and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to see what his decision would be ahead of his looming 2021 free agency

On Tuesday afternoon, the wait was finally over. Giannis decided to give an early Christmas present to the city of Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo will sign a contract extension to stay with the Bucks for the foreseeable future.

The supermax extension lasts five years and will be worth $228.2 million, making for the largest deal in NBA history. Charania confirmed that the deal will have opt-out clause for 2025.

Milwaukee will now owe their two-time MVP a total of $256 million over the next six seasons. All of that money will seem worth it if Giannis can bring a title to the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo also confirmed to the league that he’s committed to the Bucks for the next few seasons on his social media platforms on Tuesday.

“This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” the two-time MVP tweeted.

The news definitely marks the most important transaction of the NBA offseason. After Charania’s report emerged, the sports world reacted with in awe on Twitter.

Take a look:

Most NBA fans focused on how Giannis’s decision marks an important day for small market teams in the league. Nowadays, star players rarely remain with the team that drafted them, so Antetokounmpo’s decision represents a departure from that. With the signing, Milwaukee affirmed their commitment to compete for an NBA title over the next five years.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Bucks as they attempt to retool going into the 2020-21 regular season. Milwaukee dealt George Hill and Eric Bledsoe in a three-team trade to acquire two-way point guard Jrue Holiday. The Bucks also re-signed Pat Connaughton and brought in a crew of other role players to better support Giannis.

But before the new NBA year gets underway, Milwaukee will celebrate. Today marks a huge win for the Bucks who should be in the mix for a championship as soon as this year.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.