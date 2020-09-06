Photo Of Giannis Leaving The Floor Today Is Heartbreaking

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a brutal second-round playoff series for the Milwaukee Bucks, and things got worse this afternoon.

In the second quarter, Giannis rolled his right ankle while being fouled on a drive to the basket. Immediately, he went down in obvious pain and had to be tended to.

While Giannis remained in the game briefly to shoot his free throws–he made one of two–he left the court shortly thereafter. At halftime, it was announced that the 2018-19 NBA MVP would not return to the game.

Now, the Bucks are left to try to win today’s game without their top player. Milwaukee entered the day down 3-0 to the Miami Heat as Giannis, along with his teammates, have struggled throughout the series.

If you needed one image to capture how tough an afternoon this has been for the Greek Freak, it is the one below of him leaving the arena in tears.

You really, really hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/LA0Lkev3n4 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 6, 2020

Right now, the Giannis-less Bucks are fighting hard. They trail the Heat by two late in the third quarter.

You can watch the rest of the action on ABC.