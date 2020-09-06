The Spun

Photo Of Giannis Leaving The Floor Today Is Heartbreaking

Giannis Antetokounmpo high fiving Kris Middleton.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks high fives Khris Middleton #22 as he fouls out of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a brutal second-round playoff series for the Milwaukee Bucks, and things got worse this afternoon.

In the second quarter, Giannis rolled his right ankle while being fouled on a drive to the basket. Immediately, he went down in obvious pain and had to be tended to.

While Giannis remained in the game briefly to shoot his free throws–he made one of two–he left the court shortly thereafter. At halftime, it was announced that the 2018-19 NBA MVP would not return to the game.

Now, the Bucks are left to try to win today’s game without their top player. Milwaukee entered the day down 3-0 to the Miami Heat as Giannis, along with his teammates, have struggled throughout the series.

If you needed one image to capture how tough an afternoon this has been for the Greek Freak, it is the one below of him leaving the arena in tears.

Right now, the Giannis-less Bucks are fighting hard. They trail the Heat by two late in the third quarter.

You can watch the rest of the action on ABC.


