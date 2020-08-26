Rachel Nichols Reacts To The Bucks Deciding To Boycott Game 5

ESPN NBA host Rachel Nichols has reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott Game 5 of their first round series against the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee, leading the first round series 3-1, has reportedly decided to not play in today’s game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The shooting took place outside of Milwaukee in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Bucks have been arguably the league’s most-outspoken team against police brutality in recent years.

Nichols, one of the league’s most-prominent media members, highlighted that in her reaction to the decision on Twitter.

“The Jacob Blake shooting happened in Wisconsin. Bucks guard Sterling Brown was himself a victim of police brutality two years ago. This is personal,” she tweeted.

Bucks guard George Hill said earlier this week that the NBA should not have come to Orlando.

“We shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest,” Hill said, via Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. “Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we’re here. It is what it is. We can’t do anything from right here. But I think definitely when it all settles, some things need to be done.”

It’s unclear what the plan is moving forward. There are two other NBA games scheduled for today, in Oklahoma City vs. Houston and Los Angeles vs. Portland.