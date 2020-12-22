Report: Giannis Spoke With Another NBA Star About Playing Together

The 2020-21 NBA season officially kicks off later tonight as the Brooklyn Nets face off against the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets enter the season as one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and compete for a title. However, Kevin Durant and company will have to fight with several teams – including the Milwaukee Bucks – to make the finals.

Earlier this month, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a massive contract extension to remain with Milwaukee. Before signing that deal, though, Giannis reportedly talked about teaming up with one star player.

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Giannis and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard talked about joining forces.

Here’s what Haynes said, via SB Nation.

“If Giannis were to leave Milwaukee, I’m talking about this past summer, before he signed the max extension. If the team didn’t make the necessary moves to make Giannis feel comfortable, I believe there was a team that he would have considered leaving for, and that team is the Portland Trail Blazers. Sources have told me that Giannis and Damian Lillard, they’ve gotten really close over the last few months. And they were talking about working out together.”

He noted that the talks obviously came before Giannis signed his five-year, $228 million contract with the Bucks.

The Greek Freak became one of the highest-paid players in all of sports with the new deal.

As other stars are teaming up around the league, he decided to stay in Milwaukee.