Richard Jefferson Has A Brutally Honest Comment On Giannis

Richard Jefferson knows what it’s like to play with a bonafide, championship-winning all-time NBA star. The former NBA veteran turned analyst has been on teams with Tim Duncan, Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James, after all.

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo have what it takes to be in that class of all-time greats?

Jefferson had a telling comment on Giannis following Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss to Miami on Wednesday night. He thinks the Bucks star might be more of a Robin than a Batman.

“Giannis might be a Pippen…. there I said it! He needs his Jordan,” he tweeted.

Giannis might be a Pippen…. there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Pippen is an all-time NBA player, too, but he was clearly the beta to Jordan’s alpha. Perhaps Giannis will eventually team up with another legitimate NBA star.

The speculation is certainly swirling following Game 2 on Wednesday night, as Milwaukee trails Miami, 2-0.

Some are even starting to suggest who that Jordan could be. The Dallas Mavericks have a pretty incredible young player and they could have max cap space when Giannis is a free agent next summer…

A team featuring Luka and Giannis would be pretty incredible.

Of course, this is just speculation – and pretty unfair to the Bucks and their fan base. But that’s what happens when you’re a year away from free agency and your team is down, 2-0, in the second round of the playoffs.

Game 3 of Milwaukee vs. Miami is set for Friday night.