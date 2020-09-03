Scottie Pippen Responds To Comparison To Giannis Antetokounmpo

Scottie Pippen isn’t a fan of Richard Jefferson’s recent comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Bucks’ Game 2 loss Wednesday night.

Milwaukee’s in a load of trouble. The Bucks suffered a devestating loss to the Miami Heat Tuesday night. They now find themselves down two games in a best-of-seven series. It certainly looks like Giannis could be bounced from the second round, despite playing as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis hasn’t exactly played to the level we’ve come to expect from the 2019 NBA MVP. But he also hasn’t exactly received the help he’s had all season – especially from sidekick Khris Middleton. Despite poor play from Middleton, though, former NBA forward Richard Jefferson had harsh criticism for Giannis Tuesday night.

Jefferson said Giannis “might be a Pippen” following the Bucks’ Game 2 defeat. Pippen has since issued a response to Jefferson, calling out the former NBA player for his latest tweet.

“I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me,” Pippen responded to Jefferson. “The question is… who were you as a player?”

Pippen’s right – Jefferson’s criticism isn’t well thought out, especially when you consider Pippen’s one of the best small forwards the NBA’s ever witnessed.

But the Giannis criticism itself is a bit uncalled for. The 2019 NBA MVP has played well enough for the Bucks to win the first two games against the Heat. But the supporting cast of Milwaukee hasn’t exactly lived up to its billing.

Giannis and the Bucks will look to bounce back Friday night against the Miami Heat.

