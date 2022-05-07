Look: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hard Foul On Giannis Antetokounmpo

There's no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, that's for sure.

During the third quarter of Game 3, Celtics forward Grant Williams fouled Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo while he was on a fast break.

Williams tried to slow Antetokounmpo down after he fouled him, but he inadvertently knocked him to the floor instead. As you'd expect, the Bucks weren't happy about that.

There was a brief scuffle between the two sides, but the Bucks' coaching staff managed to stop things before they got out of hand.

Nonetheless, it was a wild scene for a brief moment.

Antetokounmpo has been nearly unstoppable for the Bucks this afternoon. With the third quarter still in play, he already has 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

If the Bucks are going to take a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics, they'll need Antetokounmpo to seal the deal.

NBA fans can watch the rest of the Bucks-Celtics game on ABC.