On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns took the floor for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Phoenix dominated in Game 1, holding off a late Bucks rally to win by a final score of 118-105. Game 2 started out with a strong run from Milwaukee, but the Suns have fought back and currently hold a 56-45 lead at the half.

During the first half of play, Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe made an interesting comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis needs to improve his conditioning,” Sharpe said on Twitter. “He only plays in 5-6 minute stretches.”

Fans rightly called out Sharpe for his comments. The only reason Giannis isn’t playing his full capacity of minutes is because he just suffered a knee injury less than a week ago.

The Bucks star collided with Clint Capela during the team’s series against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis’ knee bent awkwardly and he immediately went down in pain.

Giannis thought he suffered a very serious knee injury and expected to be out for a year. “When the play happened I thought, ‘I’m going to be out for a year.’ I’m just happy that two games later I’m back,” he told the media after the game.

Thankfully he was able to get back onto the floor, but it’s clear he’s not at full strength just yet.