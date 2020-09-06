Shaquille O’Neal Sends A Blunt Message To Giannis Before Game 4

Legendary NBA big man turned Turner Sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal has a blunt message for Giannis and the Bucks ahead of Game 4 on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they’re on the verge of getting swept in the second round. Milwaukee trails Miami, 3-0, heading into Game 4 on Sunday. Giannis, the NBA’s MVP, has been outplayed by Heat start Jimmy Butler.

O’Neal said Giannis needs to have a very simple mindset heading into Game 4.

“They have to play desperate, they have to be angry, they have to say, ‘we’re not getting swept,'” he said.

“They have to say ‘We don’t get swept.’”@SHAQ on Giannis' performance in the Bucks/Heat series. pic.twitter.com/tjspbxv6tx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 6, 2020

Unfortunately for the Bucks, Giannis might not be at 100 percent health heading into Game 4. He’s been listed as questionable.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer updated Giannis’ status this weekend.

“He’s a guy who’s going to fight through everything. The medical, the sports performance group said he was good to go and keep playing,” he said following Game 3. “Exactly how he felt and how he was affected. He’s out there competing and giving us everything he’s got. I thought he did a lot of things well. But we all gotta do a little better.”

Milwaukee and Miami are set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on ABC.