3 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Milwaukee Bucks Stadium

On Friday night, three people were shot near Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. This shooting reportedly took place towards the end of Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a 30-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were shot and transported to the hospital. The third person who was hurt drove there.

Fortunately, the three people who were shot are not dealing with life-threatening injuries.

Barry Baum, the chief communications officer for the Bucks, released a statement on this situation.

"The incident took place outside of the Deer District area," Baum told ESPN. "We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department."

The police revealed that a 29-year-old man is in custody regarding this incident.

A second shooting took place near Fiserv Forum on Friday night that left 17 people injured. Ten people were taken into custody as a result of it.

The Milwaukee Police didn't say whether or not the two shootings are connected.